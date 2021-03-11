Cold front brings breeze and milder temps

MADISON (WKOW) - After three days in a row in the 60s, winds shift, ushering in cooler temps across the forecast.

SET UP

A strong cold front has pushed through southern Wisconsin bringing a round of rain and a few rumbles overnight.

The warmth, rain and winds have officially caused all our snow to melt after 89 days in a row. This is the 12th longest streak on record!

Our snow melted steadily enough and last night's rain was light enough not to cause any flooding issues in low-lying areas or along waterways.

FORECAST

Winds will howl at 10-20 mph today wtih gusts up to 30 mph. A few clouds will wrap around our passing weather system before thinning late morning allowing a brighter trend this afternoon.

Temps stay a bit lower on the backside of the cold front, getting to around 50° this afternoon with wind chills in the mid 40s.

Mostly clear with light winds tonight and temps around 30°.



A few high thin clouds tomorrow, otherwise mostly sunny with afternoon temps in the upper 40s.



Mostly sunny to start the weekend with temps back in the low 50s.



Partly sunny Sunday in the mid 40s.



A light rain/snow mix is possible late Sunday night.



Cooler to start the work week with temps in the upper 30s and a rain/snow mix possible.



An isolated light mix possible Tuesday with temps in the low 40s.



St. Paddy's Day will be seasonal in the mid 40s with a light mix possible, but there should be plenty of dry time through the day, even if precipitation pans out.