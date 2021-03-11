Contempt hearing sought against Joe Arpaio’s successor

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone came into office promising to undo the problems created by his predecessor, Joe Arpaio, who was ousted in part because he was found in contempt of court ruling for disobeying a judge’s order in a racial profiling case. But Penzone now faces calls for a contempt hearing in the same profiling lawsuit. Civil rights lawyers asked a judge Wednesday to hold a contempt hearing for Penzone for not complying with a court-ordered overhaul of his internal affairs operation. The agency has a backlog of 2,000 internal cases, each taking an average of 500 days to complete. Penzone’s office declined to comment.