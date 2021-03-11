Copy of Voting Rights Act signed by Lyndon Johnson auctioned

BOSTON (AP) — An official printing of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965 signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson has sold for $85,332, according to Boston-based auction firm. The legislation was designed to secure the right to vote for racial minorities throughout the country, especially in southern states, during the nation’s tumultuous civil rights era. The 10-page document is signed “Lyndon B. Johnson, August 6, 1965” and is an official printing of the law, according to auctioneers RR Auction. Other highlights of the auction included a “thank you” letter from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to entertainer Sammy Davis Jr.