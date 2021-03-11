COVID-19 testing to continue through May at Blackhawk Technical College

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Rock County announced Thursday that community testing at Blackhawk Community College will extend through May 27, expecting to administer 150 to 200 tests daily.

According to a news release from county spokesperson Jessica Turner, the testing site will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday, in line with previous operating hours. Testing will be in Parking Lot H at the college.

Anyone looking to get tested in Rock County can preregister for testing here. For any further information, check out the county's COVID-19 information hub.