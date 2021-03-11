Dane County to open outdoor farmers’ market at Alliant Energy Center

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane Co. Farmers' Market will open their outdoor season next month at the Alliant Energy Center.

The Dane County Farmers' Market will begin hosting a weekly Saturday Market, starting April 10. Organizers say the market will be "a traditional farmers’ market with primarily spontaneous shopping."

“We will be building on the success and joy that many found in our modified operations during the 2020 outdoor season,” says Market Manager Sarah Elliott, “and we are also confident that we will be allowed to return to the Capitol Square sometime during our 2021 outdoor season. "

The Saturday Market will be open from 7 am until 12 pm. Customers can choose to pre-order products and pick them up on foot as well, organizers say.

The Dane Co. Farmers' Market will also continue to offer the pre-order/drive-thru 'Local Food Pick Up' on Wednesdays at the Alliant Energy Center. On March 24, the pick-ups will move from inside of Pavilion 2 to the parking lot in front of the Exhibition Hall.

"The Dane County Farmers' Market connects our community with locally grown and made foods and is a true staple event," County Executive Joe Parisi said. "We are proud to continue this partnership at Dane County's Alliant Energy Center and do our part to help get fresh goods and produce out to families."

Elliot says the Dane Co. Farmers' Market's mission is "to ensure that Wisconsin family farms and small food businesses can be economically viable and that our community has access to high-quality, fresh local foods. This mission continues whether we are permitted to be on the Square or not.”