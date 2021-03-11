Defending D3 state champions of DeForest take on spring season

WKOW (MADISON)-- Although it's been over a year since DeForest won the Division 3 State Championship, the Norskies say those memories feel like yesterday. They are now ready to create more memories in this unique spring football season that features a new turf field and a new head coach.

"You know our seniors get one more opportunity to put the pads on that 6,7 months a go, they didn't think they were going to have that," Head Coach Aaron Mack said.

But, the Norskies will not have the opportunity to defend their state title as the alternative fall season will be seven weeks of competition with no post-season.

"Wishing I could have won another one, but just remembering those moments is just very important to me," Senior Bennett Girtin said.

"I mean I am kind of just looking at getting better right now and focusing on having fun and being with the great group of guys that we have," Senior Braydon Harmon said.

Some of these players are just days removed from a successful basketball season where they made it to the state tournament for the first time since 2012.

“I have been playing sports all my life, and I am excited to get one sport to the next," Junior Nolan Hawk said. "I've had the mentality onto the next and just do my best in everything I can do and just accept the opportunity that I have and get back out on the field.”

“I think it's a great compliment to our kids and really sends the message to all kids, not just in our community, but in the state that you can excel at multiple sports," Mack said.

The Norskies kick off the spring season March 26 against Janesville Craig.