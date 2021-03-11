Dermatologists see increase in hair loss patients during pandemic

(WKOW) -- According to dermatologists, daily hair loss is a common occurrence. In fact, people normally lose between 50 and 100 hairs a day.

But during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last summer, and the surge of cases in Dane County last fall, dermatologists at UW Health say they saw more patients complaining of increased hair loss than ever.

"I think before COVID hit, I was probably seeing one or two a week," said Apple Bodemer, an integrated dermatologists with UW Health. "Now I'm definitely seeing several a day, up to three or four a day."

Bodemer says the type of hair loss her patients are experiencing is called telogen effluvium. It typically takes hold after a physical or emotional stressor like a heart attack, car crash, losing a loved one, or, in this case, having COVID-19.

When the body is under stress, Bodemer explains that it puts hair growth on hold for awhile. The hair eventually begins to grow again within four to six months, and that's when hair loss will intensify because the new growing hair is pushing the old resting hair out of the follicle.

"Once the shedding happens, that's actually an indication that the hair is starting to grow underneath," she said. "It just takes some time to be able to see that hair on the surface so it just is being patient."

The amount of hair someone will lose as a result of telogen effluvium is variable.

"Somewhere between 25 and 50 percent is not uncommon," she said. "It's just something we just have to kind of work through."

As you work through it, Bodemer recommends scalp massages, as they're relaxing and can bring nutrients to the scalp.

"We have really no data on that, but it just kind of makes good sense," she said. "if we can do anything to reduce stress levels, or the impact stress is having on the body, then that's a really good thing."

This type of hair loss is asymptomatic, and should not last longer than six months. If you are noticing symptoms like itching or burning, or it does last awhile, that could be a sign of a more serious medical condition. It could also mean you are experiencing genetic-related hair loss as well.

"Sometimes this telogen effluvium will just sort of unmask this genetic type of thinning or baldness that you're going to be expressing anyway," she said. "We just see it a little faster because of the telogen effluvium."