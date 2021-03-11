Resignation demands grow as police get Cuomo groping report

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s grip on power appears increasingly threatened as a majority of state legislators called for his resignation and police said they stood ready to investigate a groping allegation. The Times Union of Albany reported Wednesday that an unidentified aide had accused Cuomo of reaching under her shirt and fondling her. Cuomo said he never touched anyone inappropriately. A lawyer for the governor said she reported the allegation to police after the woman involved declined to do so herself. At least 121 members of the state Assembly and Senate have said publicly they believe Cuomo can no longer govern and should quit office now, according to a tally by The Associated Press.