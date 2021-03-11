European, Arab diplomats try to revive Mideast peace efforts

PARIS (AP) — Leading European and Arab world diplomats announced potential “small steps” toward reviving the Mideast peace efforts after upcoming Israeli and Palestinian elections. The officials — from the U.N., EU, Egypt, Jordan, Germany and France — did not release any specific details, however. And the meeting came amid new tensions between Israel and Arab countries around Jerusalem. There have not been any serious Israeli-Palestinian peace talks in over a decade and it is unclear what the diplomats can do concretely to create conditions to bring the two sides closer together, especially without the participation of the United States.