Ex-Illinois teacher convicted of pouring nitrogen on student

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — A former chemistry teacher at a suburban Chicago high school has been convicted of reckless conduct for pouring liquid nitrogen on a student during a science demonstration in 2018, injuring the youth. Prosecutors say a DuPage County jury also found 66-year-old Garry Brodersen guilty Tuesday of one count of endangering the health or life of a child. Prosecutors say the Carpentersville man was performing a science demonstration in front of a Bartlett High School class in May 2018 when he poured liquid nitrogen on a male student’s chest and groin area, burning his groin and a finger. Officials say the student has since fully recovered.