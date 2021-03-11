For 23-year-old Ciara Bravo, ‘Cherry’ is a star-making role

Twenty-three-year-old Kentucky native Ciara Bravo has been working in entertainment for more than half her life starring in Nickelodeon shows and getting bit parts in movies, but with a leading role in the new Apple TV+ movie “Cherry,” she’s finally found herself on the brink of stardom. The film, based on a bestselling memoir about PTSD and addiction, stars Tom Holland, of “Spider-Man” fame, and is directed by Marvel maestros Joe and Anthony Russo. Bravo plays Cherry’s partner, Emily, who also becomes an addict and her performance is a breakout revelation that’s earned the praise of Robert Downey Jr. among others.