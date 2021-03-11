Forward Madison FC launches group for fans with disabilities

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three Forward Madison fans have united to create the Accessimingos, a fan group specifically for fans with disabilities.

According to a news release from the team, Tyler Engel, Brian Messman and Bill Schultz, Forward fans who use wheelchairs, wanted to create a group focused on building a hospitable environment for the team's disabled supporters.

“The three of us tend to find ourselves sitting next to each other in the Flock End, so we wanted our experience to be shared by more people,” Schultz said in the release. “Soccer’s a game for everyone, and as folks with disabilities, we’ve enjoyed our time supporting Forward Madison immensely.”

This is the first group of its kind in North America, and the team is committed to provide accommodations at Breese Stevens Field. The team provided wheelchair-accessible stands and a handicapped seating area starting in 2020. Starting next season, the team will provide an accessible pathway to concessions and the merchandise store, as well as complimentary tickets for caregivers.

“I want to congratulate Tyler, Bill and Brian and recognize the Flock for truly breaking ground in American soccer,” team owner Conor Caloia said in the release. “We share their vision for a match day environment that is enjoyable, accessible and welcoming to all. We are excited to collaborate with them on facility improvements in 2021 and beyond to make Breese Stevens Field more accessible.”