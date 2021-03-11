Greek protesters attack police with firebombs at rally

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Extensive clashes have broken out between police and protesters in Greece’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki, after authorities ended an occupation by students and other demonstrators at the city’s main university building. Protesters threw firebombs at police after street clashes erupted near the city center Thursday. Police responded with tear gas and made multiple arrests. Despite lockdown restrictions, dozens of demonstrations have taken place in Greek cities over the past month following a decision by the center-right government to start police patrols of university campuses.