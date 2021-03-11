Indiana mayor orders training amid flap over his own remarks

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana mayor who is facing calls for his resignation over his profanity-laced remarks about a Black pastor has presented a plan for all municipal employees to undergo mandatory implicit bias and cultural diversity training. Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry presented the plan during a news conference Wednesday. It came a day after Rev. James Lane publicly released a voicemail message Parry left for him in which the mayor declined to meet with Lane and others to address their concerns regarding Parry’s recent public criticism of his Black police chief. The News-Dispatch reports that Parry is heard saying, “They want a … audience, you know. These Black guys, they all want a …. audience,” using an expletive twice. Parry also has apologized.