Lighter Garcia proving his worth in crowded Brewers outfield

Milwaukee’s Avisaíl García admits he was a little surprised at first when he learned the Brewers were adding Jackie Bradley Jr. to a crowded outfield. A discussion with manager Craig Counsell helped Garcia understand the logic in the move and how it could assist him. The Brewers have four former All-Stars for three outfield positions with Bradley, Garcia, Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich. Garcia said at the start of the camp that he weighed 235 and had dropped “almost 36 pounds” from where he’d been at one point. He played at about 257 pounds last year.