Madison College educators reflect on one-year of the pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of the areas hit hard by the pandemic was education.

Schools throughout the country started using the word "pivot" to describe how they had to quickly change their plans with COVID-19 spreading.

Madison College reported, 70% of its classes moved online, 25% moved to a hybrid model and just 5% remained in-person when pandemic restrictions began.

"Instructors were resilient, those first two weeks were very difficult, it was very stressful, because they had to change their curriculum, to move into that online phase and being able to deliver it effectively," said Dr. Jack Daniels, the president of Madison College.

Dr. Daniels said enrollment also took a hit, but he anticipates it will rebound as some jobs have been eliminated permanently due to COVID-19, and people will be in need of new skills.