Madison schools announce plan to bring all grades back in-person

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Metropolitan School District announced Thursday its phased plan to allow students the option of returning to in-person classes.

The announcement came in a press release from the district Thursday morning.

The phased plan began March 9 and continues through April 27, beginning with the youngest grade levels and finishing with the junior high and high school levels in April.

The district said that families will get a request onto indicate their intentions of returning to in-person instruction or sticking with virtual learning on Monday, March 15.

The Returning Preference App will open for all families from March 15 until 12:01am on March 20, the press release said.

MMSD also announced that it will begin a phased return to high school athletics and extra-curricular activities. Learn more here.

District staff will hold a Facebook Live on March 11, beginning at 6 p.m. to answer questions from families.

The full plan is below:

March 9

Kindergarten (four full days of in-person instruction)

March 16

Grades 1-2 (four full days of in-person instruction)



March 23

4K (two full days in-person, two full days virtual)



April 13

Grades 3 ( four full days of in-person instruction)

four full days of in-person instruction) 4K - 2 students who have switched their Returning Preference to in-person



April 20

Grades 4-5 ( four full days of in-person instruction)

four full days of in-person instruction) Grade 6 ( two full days in-person, two full days virtual)

two full days in-person, two full days virtual) Grade 9 ( two days in-person, two full days virtual)

two days in-person, two full days virtual) Grade 12 (two days in-person, two full days virtual)

April 27