Madison schools announce plan to bring all grades back in-person
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Metropolitan School District announced Thursday its phased plan to allow students the option of returning to in-person classes.
The announcement came in a press release from the district Thursday morning.
The phased plan began March 9 and continues through April 27, beginning with the youngest grade levels and finishing with the junior high and high school levels in April.
The district said that families will get a request onto indicate their intentions of returning to in-person instruction or sticking with virtual learning on Monday, March 15.
The Returning Preference App will open for all families from March 15 until 12:01am on March 20, the press release said.
MMSD also announced that it will begin a phased return to high school athletics and extra-curricular activities. Learn more here.
District staff will hold a Facebook Live on March 11, beginning at 6 p.m. to answer questions from families.
The full plan is below:
March 9
- Kindergarten (four full days of in-person instruction)
March 16
- Grades 1-2 (four full days of in-person instruction)
March 23
- 4K (two full days in-person, two full days virtual)
April 13
- Grades 3 (four full days of in-person instruction)
- 4K - 2 students who have switched their Returning Preference to in-person
April 20
- Grades 4-5 (four full days of in-person instruction)
- Grade 6 (two full days in-person, two full days virtual)
- Grade 9 (two days in-person, two full days virtual)
- Grade 12 (two days in-person, two full days virtual)
April 27
- Grades 7-8 (two full days in-person, two full days virtual)
- Grades 10-11 (two days in-person, two full days virtual)