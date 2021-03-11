Madison to begin phasing out reduced parking pricing

MADISON (WKOW) -- As Wisconsin continues to work the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, Madison will return to standard parking rates across the city.

According to a news release from Parking Division spokesperson Kristin Brodowsky, several of the reduced parking rates will end March 15, including the first free hour of Saturday parking and the max daily rate of $8.

However, with the removal of the $8 daily maximum comes a lowered $5 nights and weekends maximum. Brodowsky did specify that this lowered rate is also intended to be temporary.

Residential parking permit zones and 1-2 hour non-metered zones will remain temporarily suspended.