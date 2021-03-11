Mexican court blocks law favoring state electricity plants

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A court in Mexico has blocked the implementation of a law favoring government-owned power generation over cleaner private electrical plants. The law went into effect Tuesday, and by Thursday a court granted an injunction brought by a Mexican wind-farm company to block it from going into effect. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says the law is meant protect government-owned fossil-fuel plants against what he call unfair competition from private wind, solar and natural gas-fired power plants. But investors, many of them foreign, say the violates the U.S.-Mexico Canada free trade pact and Mexico’s commitments to cut carbon emissions.