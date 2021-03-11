Middleton high schoolers return to in-person learning

MIDDLETON (WKOW) - Middleton High School students Thursday became the lastest group of virtual learners to return to the classroom, as COVID-19 infection numbers decline and vaccination numbers rise.



Physics teacher Tim Simon says even infection prevention measures in the school building on this first day could not temper student enthusiasm.

"Even though we were wearing masks on our faces, you could see the smile in their eyes, just to be back," Simon says.



Junior Taylor Thomas says seeing classmates in-person instead of online was uplifting. "Just to have that personal connection with everybody," Taylor says.



Junior Damarion Robinson says he is reluctant to engage much on Zoom during virtual instruction, but being back in the school building sparked him socially. "It felt really great," Robinson says.



Middleton-Cross Plains School District Spokesperson Perry Hibner says district officials gained insights on how to safely return to in-person learning from not only the experiences of those involved in weeks of classroom instruction in the district's younger grades, but also from school districts such as DePere who have already transitioned their higher schoolers back to classrooms.



Marketing teacher Bob Hutchison says designated travel routes in school building hallways and classroom configurations were helpful.

"The way they have separation where you don't have close contact with people, I felt safe," Hutchison says.



The different, physical environment of the school and other protocols leaves Junior Ava Schwarz a little disoriented.



"It felt very different," Schwarz says. "Just all the different routines and different steps we have to take."



Middleton High School students lagged students in some other, suburban Dane County school districts in returning to classrooms. In December, nearly one hundred members of the school community demonstrated in the streets of the city, urging return to in-person learning for all grades.

Middleton High's return of students is a hybrid approach. There are two cohorts each attending in-person two days a week. Hibner says the approach allows the more.than two thousand student school to have no more tjan one thousand students on campus at any given time.