‘Minari’ actor is nonchalant about new fame outside S. Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Youn Yuh-jung needs no introduction in South Korea, with a film career spanning over five decades. But she’s just being discovered by audiences outside the country through “Minari,” a semi-autobiographical film based on the childhood of Korean-American director Lee Isaac Chung about a family moving to rural Arkansas in the 1980s to start a small farm. Youn’s performance as a unorthodox grandmother has won critical praise. When Oscar nominees are announced Monday, she’s likely to be included in the supporting actress category. She’s not getting her hopes, though, saying winning an Academy Award is “something I can’t and won’t imagine.”