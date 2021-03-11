MMSD announces plan for sports; Football, volleyball and swimming/diving won’t compete

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Metropolitan School District announces plans for athletics and other in-person activities.

The plan starts with small group outdoor gatherings of individual sports, which allow for six feet of distance between everyone and do not require sharing equipment. MMSD says initially, students will only be able to participate in one co-curricular activity at a time to reduce contacts across cohorts.

It is the district's hope to resume WIAA sports for some in the alternate fall seasons beginning March 29th, but that does not include football, volleyball or swimming/diving.

"The last ones that we're phasing back in are those sports that have to occur indoors or use protective equipment. That's just because of the increased risk of transmission in those types of environments," explains MMSD Athletic Director Jeremy Schlitz.

Girls tennis and cross country will start individual small group contact the week of March 15. The next week, boys tennis and track & field will do the same. Softball, baseball and soccer will start small group activities maintaining six feet distance the week of March 29.

"The easy ones to start phasing in right away are those sports that are individual and can maintain six-feet distance at all times," explains Schlitz. "Then, as field conditions and space and we prove the viability of our mitigation efforts, we're looking to get back to what we consider a more robust and genuine experience for our spring athletes that are two years removed from a season."

The week of April 12, outdoor after-school co-curricular clubs may begin. WIAA Spring sports may begin with outdoor activities only the week of April 19.

