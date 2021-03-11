Montana Native Americans worried about legislative influence

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Native Americans in Montana and their allies are concerned that they are losing influence and representation as seen in actions taken during this year’s state legislative session controlled by Republicans. Bills that sought to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day were tabled in committee. Funding for two state health positions dedicated to Native American communities were cut. The only Native American member of the state’s human rights commission wasn’t retained. State Sen. Shane Morigeau, a Democrat and one of 11 Native Americans in the Legislature, says it has been a “nightmare.” Republicans said any suggestion of discrimination is absurd.