Morocco moves toward legalizing medical marijuana

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s government has approved a landmark bill that would legalize nonrecreational uses of marijuana. It was largely motivated by growing international demand for medical and industrial cannabis. The North African kingdom is among the top global cannabis producers, and wants to create a regulated market for an industry that has long been dominated by drug traffickers. The bill was approved by the Cabinet after numerous delays, and will now be submitted to parliament. If it passes, Morocco would be one of the few countries in the region to legalize the drug for non-recreational use. Recreational use would remain illegal.