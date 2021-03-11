Nevada Supreme Court mulls appeal in 2019 quadruple homicide

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments next month in a death penalty dispute over how much more time public defenders should get to try to prove a Salvadoran immigrant accused of four killings is intellectually disabled. Such a finding would prevent 22-year-old Wilber Martinez-Guzman from being executed if he’s convicted of the 2019 killings in two counties. Public defenders say the April 20 deadline set by a judge in Reno for the filing of such a motion is illegal. They argue Nevada law requires such motions be made no later than 10 days before the trial. The trial currently is scheduled to begin Sept. 20.