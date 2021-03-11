Oklahoma killer’s conviction overturned based on McGirt

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma man’s murder convictions and death sentence have been overturned following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that much of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday reversed the decisions against 38-year-old Shaun Bosse because the crimes occurred within the Chickasaw Nation’s historic reservation and the victims, a woman and her two young children, were Native American. The Supreme Court last year ruled that Oklahoma prosecutors lack jurisdiction for crimes on tribal reservations in which the defendants or victims are tribal citizens. The state court also overturned the weapons and kidnapping convictions of a Native American within the historic boundaries of the Cherokee Nation.