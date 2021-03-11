One Good Thing: In Kosovo, virus lets humanity shine through

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Helping her elderly father beat back his coronavirus infection on her own has taught Arta Jashari how the power of one can offer hope to others and change things for the better. After her father recuperated last year, the 32-year-old soprano, a well-known artist in Kosovo, donned protective gear to help doctors and nurses at the overwhelmed local hospital treat patients with a tender, personal touch. Jashari believes that the crucible of the pandemic has shown people the way to treat one another with more compassion and care. Medical staff at the hospital were impressed with her bravery and commitment.