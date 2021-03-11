Palestinian Fatah kicks out senior member ahead of elections

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party has stripped a senior official of his membership after he announced he would run on his own electoral list. It’s the latest sign of internal turmoil ahead of elections planned for later this year. Nasser al-Kidwa, the 67-year-old nephew of the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, had announced he would form his own list consisting of independents, business people and youth. He had long been seen as a possible successor to the 85-year-old Abbas. The Palestinians last held elections in 2006, when the Islamic militant group Hamas won a landslide victory.