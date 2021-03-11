Poland, Hungary file complaint at EU court over budget rule

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish and Hungarian governments have filed a complaint with the European Union’s supreme court challenging a new mechanism that links funding with the respect for rule of law. The rule of law mechanism was included in the budget which the EU passed last year covering the period 2021-27 and that also included a massive coronavirus stimulus fund. Officials with both government said Thursday they believe the new rule has no basis in EU law. The Hungarian justice minister described the rule as a left-wing attack on her nation in the middle of the pandemic.