Police issue assault citation against UW-Whitewater student-athlete

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- Police have issued citations against a student-athlete at UW-Whitewater who allegedly battered a fellow teenage student.

Police say, 19-year-old William J. Schultz, of Whitewater, has been issued two municipal citations, including Disorderly Conduct (Assault).

Chief Aaron Rapp of the Whitewater Police Department said that the incident took place Friday near UW-Whitewater's campus, outside of the Pumpers and Mitchells bar.

An online petition is calling for the university to sanction the student-athlete.

A spokesperson for the school told 27 News last week that the dean of student's office is investigating.