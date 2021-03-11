Pothole Season is Back, Drivers Be Careful

MADISON (WKOW) - It's the season that falls between Winter and Spring, causing headaches for many drivers.

Potholes typically pop up in the early Spring months then again, sometimes, in the peak of Summer. Sometimes they are small other times they are large and deep; no matter the size, they typically all start the same way - water.

During the Winter/early Spring months, water from melting snow flows underneath the asphalt during the day. At night, when temperatures slip below freezing, that water not only freezes but expands.

During the day, the ice melts and contracts. This cycle continues over and over until a vehicle runs over the space in the road. The road then falls in, creating the pothole.



In the Summer, the sometimes extreme heat intensifies the cracks in the asphalt. Water is then able to get into those cracks and helps create a space through vibrations of vehicles traveling over them.



If you can not avoid a pothole, car experts suggest slowing down as much as you can before traveling over one. Do not brake when directly over the pothole either - that will shift the weight of the car to the front and possibly cause more damage. Another suggestion is to make sure your tires have full pressure.