Rescue operation underway in Black Sea after coal ship sinks

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A rescue operation is underway in the Black Sea after a coal cargo ship sank, leaving two dead and one missing. The Volgo Balt 179 had a 13-member crew on board when it left the port city of Rostov-on-don on Saturday and was expected to reach Romania’s port of Constanta on Thursday evening. An SOS call was received by the GSP Falcon ship at 4:40 a.m. Thursday and Romanian authorities quickly launched a rescue mission. Ten crew members, all Ukrainians, were rescued and said to be receiving medical care on board the GSP Falcon. One rescued crew member was sent by helicopter to a hospital in Constanta.