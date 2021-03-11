Shots fired at Park St. Shell station, no injuries

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a Shell station Wednesday morning, with suspicions that the violence was targeted.

According to an incident report from Madison Police Department Public Information Officer Tyler Grigg, the attacker fired multiple rounds from a stolen car at another car parked at the gas pumps. One round hit a window at the Shell station, but there were no injuries.

Two cars fled the area after firing, and Grigg said in the release that the people involved in the shooting are connected and the violence was planned and specifically targeted.

Police have not released the names of any persons of interest in the shooting.

Anybody with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or p3tips.com.