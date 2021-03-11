Skip to Content

Slovakia’s health minister resigns to end political crisis

PRAGUE (AP) — Slovakia’s Health Minister has stepped down in a deal to defuse a political crisis over the acquisition of a Russian vaccine, which had threatened to topple the coalition government. Marek Krajci’s resignation was requested by two parties in the four-party coalition in one of the hardest-hit by the virus European Union countries. Krajci has been under fire for his handling of the pandemic. It is not immediately clear who will replace him. The crisis was triggered last week by a secret deal to acquire Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine orchestrated by the country’s prime minister despite disagreement among his coalition partners.

