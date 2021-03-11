Skip to Content

Stricker gets last-minute start and holds his own at Players

7:01 pm Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Steve Stricker began the day asleep at his winter home in Naples about 350 miles away from the TPC Sawgrass. He ended it with a 70 at The Players Championship that left him five shots out of the lead. In between, two players had to withdraw. Stricker had to catch a short flight to northeast Florida and a short drive to the golf course. He had to pass his coronavirus test. He warmed up. And the 54-year-old Ryder Cup captain held his own. Stricker made five birdies in eight holes before he says he started to run out of gas.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

