UPDATE: US 12 eastbound lanes reopen following rollover crash
UPDATE (WKOW) -- All eastbound lanes of the Beltline at Rimrock Road are back open Thursday morning after a rollover crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
MADISON (WKOW) -- Two eastbound lanes of the Beltline at Rimrock Road in Madison are blocked because of a rollover crash, according to Dane County officials.
It happened at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday
No injuries have been reported. The Dane County Sheriff's Office is responding.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.