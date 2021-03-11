UPDATE: US 12 eastbound lanes reopen following rollover crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All eastbound lanes of the Beltline at Rimrock Road are back open Thursday morning after a rollover crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two eastbound lanes of the Beltline at Rimrock Road in Madison are blocked because of a rollover crash, according to Dane County officials.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover crash on the Beltline has shutdown all eastbound traffic at Rimrock Road. Plan on getting off at Rimrock and get back on at John Nolen Dr. pic.twitter.com/8pJXYaKkyO — WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) March 11, 2021

It happened at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday

No injuries have been reported. The Dane County Sheriff's Office is responding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.