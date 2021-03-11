Skip to Content

UN appeals for $5.5 billion to avert famine for 34 million

2:05 pm National news from the Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief is urgently appealing for $5.5 billion to prevent a “catastrophe” for 34 million people in over three dozen countries who are just one step away from famine driven by conflict. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council Thursday that over 88 million people were suffering from “acute hunger” at the end of 2020 due to conflict and instability — a 20 percent increase from 2019. He said “projections for 2021 point to a continuation of this frightening trend.” Guterres warned that “without immediate action, millions of people will reach the brink of extreme hunger and death.”  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content