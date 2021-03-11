UW-Madison set to host in-person spring graduation

MADISON (WKOW) -- A year after holding virtual-only commencement ceremonies due to COVID-19, UW-Madison will hold graduation at Camp Randall this spring.

According to a news release from UW spokesperson Meredith McGlone, the university will hold two separate ceremonies: one for undergraduates and one for graduate degree candidates. The ceremonies will only be open to graduates due to safety concerns.

"To family members and friends, I know many of you wanted to be in Camp Randall as well," Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in the release. "Please know that we are working hard to make sure there are many unique ways for you to participate in this joyous occasion."

The ceremonies will also be streamed online for friends and family to watch.