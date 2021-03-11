UW volleyball series against Northwestern postponed

MADISON (WKOW) -- After shutting down program operations for two weeks thanks to multiple positive COVID-19 tests, Wisconsin volleyball will have to wait a little longer to get back to match play.

According to a news release from Wisconsin Athletics spokesperson Diane Nordstrom, Northwestern volleyball suspended team activities Wednesday. The teams' scheduled series will be played at a later date, to be announced by the Big Ten.

The top-ranked Badgers will return to action March 18 at home against no. 5 Minnesota, only the second ranked opponent Wisconsin has faced this season. Minnesota has won eight of the last 10 meetings between the two perennial title contenders, but Wisconsin won both matchups last season.