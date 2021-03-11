WalletHub names Madison 4th happiest city in America

(WKOW)- WalletHub is reporting that Madison, Wisconsin is the fourth happiest city in America.

WalletHub surveyed one hundred and eighty of the biggest cities in the country for the 2021 study.

Researchers looked at findings from positive-psychology research to figure out which cities were home to the happiest people in America.

Those findings were based on thirty-one key indicators of happiness, ranging from the depression rate to the income-growth rate to average leisure time spent per day.