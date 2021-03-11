WHO whistleblower who denounced spiked Italy report resigns

ROME (AP) — A U.N. epidemiologist who publicly denounced the World Health Organization’s withdrawal of a report on Italy’s coronavirus response has resigned. Francesco Zambon said Thursday his resignation was effective March 31. He declined further comment other than to say it was “humanly and professionally” impossible for him to continue. Zambon had filed an internal ethics complaint with the WHO in May after he said he was pressured by a senior WHO official to falsify data to obscure that Italy hadn’t updated its influenza pandemic preparedness plan since 2006. Zambon refused, and the report eventually was published noting the outdated plan and saying Italy’s initial response to the outbreak was “improvised, chaotic and creative.” The WHO spiked the report a day after it was published.