A peek behind the masks, precautions at the pandemic Grammys

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Even reporters who have covered the Grammy Awards for many years can feel like rookies at what this year will be a ceremony like none before. The Associated Press was invited inside during preparations for Sunday’s Grammys ceremony. Normally part-concert, part-party at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, this year’s ceremony is next door at the LA Convention Center, where coronavirus protocols are extremely strict and the cavernous halls feel eerily empty. Performers, who this year include Harry Styles, Cardi B and Taylor Swift, are spread between four separate stages in an isolated hall to keep collaborating artists apart.