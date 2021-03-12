Abandoned barn on fire in Town of York after brush burn spreads

MARSHALL (WKOW) -- The Marshall Fire Department responded to a fire in an abandoned barn Friday after a nearby brush burn spread wider than intended.

According to the department, the barn on the 6600 block of County Highway TT in the town of York caught fire when embers from a controlled burn landed on the shingles. Abandoned and dried out, the structure quickly went up in flames.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, but there was substantial damage to the barn.