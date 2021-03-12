Mild now, wintry mix later

The complete 27 Storm Track forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - A high pressure system will keep us quiet and mild and on its backside... a wintry mix may return.

Our Fair Weather Friend, a high pressure system, is slowly going to be making its way out of Minnesota and pushing southeast throughout the weekend. As it does, it's going to keep our skies clear, for the most part, and our winds light.

As the high starts to slide farther east/southeast, our winds will start to pick up in speed and our skies will become more cloudy. The high will be getting the atmosphere ready for our next system that looks to bring us our next round of wintry precipitation into the start of next week.

By Sunday evening going into the overnight hours, southern parts of Wisconsin may start to see a wintry mix fall. The threat for a wintry mix will increase by Monday, when the wintry mix will most likely fall throughout the day.

A few inches of wet snow may be possible but stay with 27 News for the latest forecast.

Temperatures will stay above freezing meaning initial melting will occur, not to mention temperatures have been mild over the last few days (to say the least). Ground temperatures are beginning to warm too, which means melting will occur and the snow that we do see on Monday will melt quickly despite a cooler day.