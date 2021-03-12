American Family Children’s Hospital launches virtual volunteer program

MADISON (WKOW) -- American Family Children's Hospital is testing a virtual volunteer program to give new patients a resource during the pandemic.

Due to the coronavirus, volunteers have not been allowed in the hospital, so the virtual option gives volunteers a way to offer comfort and support to families during their stay.

Volunteers will be able to connect with patients using technology similar to a video chat. Volunteers can sing or read a book to a baby or visit with and play games with an older child. Sometimes this serves as a helpful resource for kids whose parents can’t always be in the room.

“We are really excited that this program is underway,” Tricia Nicoll, volunteer coordinator at American Family Children’s Hospital said.

“We have been carefully planning this opportunity for quite some time and it’s been great seeing positive reactions from our patients. Our volunteers have stayed committed during this challenging time and we are thrilled to have their support and creativity during these visits.”