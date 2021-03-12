Biden played ‘sheriff’ on ’09 aid, now salesman on COVID law

WASHINGTON (AP) — In 2009, then-Vice President Joe Biden acted as “Sheriff Joe” in making sure federal dollars from a massive economic aid package were getting to the right places and getting there quickly. This time, President Biden’s role is different: He’s lead salesman for the giant COVID-19 aid package, and eager to score political points as Americans reap benefits from the massive government relief effort. Biden signed the bill into law Thursday and then extolled it in a prime-time address to the nation that night. On Friday, he celebrated the package again, this time with Democratic lawmakers in his first Rose Garden event as president.