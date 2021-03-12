Bolivia’s ex-interim leader says authorities seek her arrest

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia’s former interim president says she faces an arrest warrant for terrorism and sedition as prosecutors move against officials who backed the ouster of former leader Evo Morales, which his party — now back in power — considers a coup. Jeanine Añez who headed a conservative administration that took power after Morales resigned in November 2018. His Movement Toward Socialism party regained power in last year’s elections. Áñez said Friday that governing party “has decided to return to the style of dictatorships.” The announcement followed warrants issued Thursday for the former head of the Armed Forces and police, who had urged Morales to resign amid protests.