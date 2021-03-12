Skip to Content

China regulator fines 12 firms over anti-monopoly law

5:03 am National news from the Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s market regulator has fined 12 companies, including Tencent Holdings and Baidu Inc., for not disclosing past deals as authorities step up anti-monopoly scrutiny in the internet sector. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said Friday that it fined the companies, which included other firms such as ride-hailing company Didi Mobility and Softbank, 500,000 yuan ($77,000) each for not disclosing previous investments, acquisitions or joint ventures. China in February released anti-monopoly guidelines aimed at clamping down on anti-competitive practices in the industry, such as signing exclusive agreements with merchants and the use of subsidies to squeeze out competitors.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content