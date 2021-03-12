Daylight Saving Time this weekend with gorgeous conditions to go along with it

MADISON (WKOW) - As we turn our clocks forward indicating spring is right around the corner, we'll hold onto spring-like temps.

SET UP

Our weather pattern stays dry and mild with an area of high pressure in control.



A developing storm system over the Plains will head our way next week bringing back the possibility of wintry precipitation.

TODAY

Mostly sunny with much lighter winds today and highs back around 50°.

TONIGHT

Our sun will set at 6 pm tonight for the first time this year! Expect mostly clear skies and cooler temps in the mid 20s.



SATURDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer in the mid to upper 50s!



Turn your clocks forward before heading to bed as Daylight Saving Time returns. This is also the recommended time to change your batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny and comfortable in the upper 40s.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy and cooler with a snow mix and temps in the upper 30s,



TUESDAY

Partly sunny and seasonal with temps in the low to mid 40s.



ST. PATRICK'S DAY

Partly sunny with a light rain and snow mix possible for the holiday, but even if that happens it looks like we'll have plenty of dry time through the day with temps in the mid 40s.



THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy with a rain and snow mix possible with temps in the low 40s.