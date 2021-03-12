Democratic push to revive earmarks divides Republicans

WASHINGTON (AP) — A dirty word for many Republicans is making the rounds on Capitol Hill — earmarks. For nearly a decade, both chambers of Congress have abided by a ban on earmarks, or spending requested by a lawmaker to fund a specific project or institution back home. But Democrats are moving to bring back the practice, leaving the GOP lawmakers divided over how to respond. Many are adamantly opposed, but many others see merit in the idea and say they are prepared to address the criticism they know would come from some conservatives. Democrats say their plan for requesting money can prevent the misuse of federal funds.